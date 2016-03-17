3 charged with taking meth to the Social Services office

Murphy Meth Arrests

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department has arrested three people on drug charges after finding them parking behind the social services building.

Tasha Savannah Eller was there to conduct some business.

But while she was inside, someone called the Sheriff’s Department about suspicious behavior in the truck out back.

Officers say they found meth and marijuana within reach of a child in the vehicle.

They charged the child’s father, 37 year old Joel Lee Trull of Marble, NC with possession and misdemeanor child abuse.

Bothe Eller and 30 year old Breslin Drake Allen from Murphy, NC were charged with possession.

Sheriff Derrick Palmer stated “These people are no stranger to the justice system for violations of the controlled substance laws. It is our duty to continue to protect our community and especially areas like the Department of Social Services so that it is safe for our children. This demonstrates the continued disregard for the safety of children when you have drugs and needles so close in proximity them.”

Tasha Savanah Eller

Breslin Drake Allen

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    Wow. Not the brightest crayons in the box. She was there to get her welfare so they could buy more meth? Great use of our tax dollars. Guess none of them had a job.

  • Tami Mooney

    It is horrible public policy to allow drug addicts to keep their children or have more!

