Bradley County settles with American Atheists group

19 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: ,

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group called the American Atheists has reached a $41,000 settlement with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

The group had filed a federal lawsuit to stop Sheriff Eric Watson from using the department’s Facebook page to promote his religious beliefs.

American Atheists claimed the Facebook page violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

As part of the settlement, the Sheriff’s Office will not allow any comments on the Facebook page, making it informational only.

Bradley County is not admitting any wrong doing, but will pay $15,000 to American Atheists and the plaintiffs, and $26,000 in attorney fees.

Sheriff Eric Watson released this statement about the settlement:

“When I took office, there was a “Bradley County Sheriff’s Department” Facebook Page and on Sept. 3, 2014, a “Bradley County Sheriff’s Office” Facebook Page was created. On Easter Sunday of this year, a post stating “He is Risen” was posted on the “Bradley County Sheriff’s Office” Facebook page. That post reflects my faith which is founded on the belief that Jesus Christ died for my sins and the sins of mankind. The historical fact of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the basis of my salvation through accepting him as my Savior.

This posting resulted in a lawsuit filed by the American Atheists Association and which was supported by some members of our community. At that time, I made it clear that our office serves every member of our community and our visitors. Part of my public duty is to enforce the laws of our State and to protect and defend the Constitution of our Nation and State without regard to anyone’s personal faith, ethnicity, or national origin. The case filed against Bradley County and I have been time consuming and reflect the inevitable clash between three clauses of the First Amendment. “Our Government shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, impeding the free exercise of religion, or abridging the freedom of speech….”

With the assistance of Bradley County’s attorney, the attorney for the Local Government Insurance Pool, my personal counsel, and Magistrate Judge Steger mediation was successful. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office will maintain its Facebook Page. I will maintain both my primary personal Facebook Page and a Facebook Page which will advise anyone who visits the page that “Eric Watson -Sheriff is personally responsible for the content of this Facebook Page.” The people who visit will be able to know my personal opinions, expressions of faith and other views in a totally unimpeded manner. The programs and policies of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department will continue.

The decision of the Local Government Insurance Pool to pay the amount which they agreed to pay was a business decision of the Local Government Insurance Pool and Not Mine. IT WAS NOT COUNTY FUNDS and I maintained my denial of responsibility for any violation of the rights of the Plaintiffs.

The progress which the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has made is attributable to the men and women who work at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. I am grateful for the cooperation among law enforcement agencies which exist and pledge that we will continue to cooperate with all agencies and all people who are committed to making Bradley County an ever better place to live and work.

As the people of Bradley County well know, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office through its deputies, correction officers, volunteers, and administrative staff have made substantial progress in our efforts to make a positive difference in our community. Among other things, we have shared with the people of Bradley County the activities of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office information which is helpful to the members of our community and our visitors and we will continue to do so.”

Share:

Related Videos

3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Ensuring the safety of local law enforcement officers
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Accident shuts down I-75 North just before Bradley Ridgecut
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Church Fire Considered Arson, Person of Interest Captured on Surveillance
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • Amazing how many elected officials there are out there dumb enough not to understand simple concepts like separation of church and state. And the taxpayers foot the bill, as usual. Dumb officials are expensive!

  • Steve Beique

    No, what is amazing is that there are “dumb” folks out there looking for anything to file a suit over; and even more “dumb” enough to allow others to dictate how we should practice our beliefs. Folks like you Alex always want to justify your actions or lack thereof (as well as those of others) by indicating a canned phase such as “Separation of CHURCH and State” … Remember; “What goes around ~ Comes Around”… thus, Folks who are a part of “American Atheists” or similar groups have no place in America!

    • Mikko

      So what church should be ruling in USA the catholic church ? mormons ?

      • Buck Hondo

        The Drowned God! What is dead may never die!

      • If we’re doing away with church and state like the retard above suggests, I’d personally vote for Thor. May he crush all retards with his might war hammer!

        • Mikko

          I would vote for Cthulhu

    • Folks with your bigoted views are the ones with no place, thank you very much. If you think separation of church and state is just a canned phrase, you’re pretty much completely ignorant of the US constitution.

      Also, I think you’re retarded.

      • Steve Beique

        Think as you wish; however, personal insults are unjustified and only serve to further reflect your ignorance.

    • Martyr much?

      • Steve Beique

        Always

    • Walter

      Steve, the sheriff can say what he wants on his personal page — he just cannot use government to promote his religion. Maintaining our freedoms requires constant vigilance. If constitutional violations go unchallenged for too long, they become ‘historical’, and the current right leaning Supreme Court can let the otherwise unconstitutional actions stand.

    • ZappaSaid88

      Well the “dumb” folks that files the suit WON. So obviously it wasn’t dumb.

  • He also deleted dissenting opinions, which was a big part of the suit.

  • a r tompkins

    hmm – I wonder how Sheriff Watson might feel if say the county DA’s office’s, or school board’s, or highway department’s, or clerk’s, or whatever’s website was maintained by a Muslim, or Native American, or Buddhist, or (God help us) an atheist, who felt so free to advertise their religious beliefs on publicly-funded, official media. don’t you wonder that too?

    • Markus Davenport

      Good point, though I wouldn’t lump atheist in with the rest of the lot as “religious belief”. Consider the very nature of the word.

      • a r tompkins

        you are so right – I can’t believe I let that slip, violating two of my fundamental commands of posting: “thou shalt not infer atheism is a form of religionism” and “don’t post when you are too tired or distracted”. I even had changed “religious beliefs” from the word “faiths”. What would have been a better word to use there? “philosophies” “theories of god” “credo” ?

        • Markus Davenport

          Hi again a r ! Lol I certainly understand what it is to post when faculties are wearing thin (such as late at night)…. Well thanks for asking my opinion as to a better description, and wish I had a better answer. I can only state what atheism is not- and that would be a belief in supernatural gods or design (as opposed to, say, a scientifically testable assessment of natural phenomena). I suppose you could say an atheist world view is often anchored upon certain philosophical stances, such as secular humanism, objectivism and the like. So I guess I’d go with philosophy? Hope that helps…. I’ll leave you with this, though- something I believe Bill Maher stated a while back: “To say that atheism is a religion is like saying that abstinence is a sex position” – or that baldness is a hair style. Lol- take care.

  • Walter

    The article is wrong in that it will not pay the $15,000 solely to American Atheists — some compensation goes to the Bradlee county residents who asked them to bring the suit.

  • crackerMF

    wow. how many lies can one tell in a single 6 paragraph statement. this here sheriff seems to be trying to set a world record.

    but he has a long way to go it he’s going to best mr. trump and family.

More News»
News 12 Now