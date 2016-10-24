Trump Campaign Bus To Roll Into Chattanooga & Athens Today

Chattanooga (WDEF)  Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump will not be on it, but his campaign bus rolls into Chattanooga today.

The bus will make several “get out the vote” stops in five states this week.

Local Republicans, elected officials and Trump supporters are expected to take part in rally’s along the way.  Although Trump and running mate Mike Pence will be campaigning elsewhere today, the bus may carry a surrogate… possibly one of the Trump children.

The bus stops in Knoxville first at Noon before heading to the McMinn County courthouse at 2:00pm. It then moves to the Chattanooga Trump Headquarters at 1926 Gunbarrel Road — with an expected arrival time around 5:30pm.

