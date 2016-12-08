Cleveland Retires the Jersey of Former Basketball Star Charles Little

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video
download-1

Clevenland, TN-(WDEF) Former Cleveland high school basketball star was honored Thursday night by having his number 15 jersey retired.
Little was a Blue Raider beast.
He holds the school record for most points in a game with 49.
No wonder his 15 jersey was retired in the rafters next to former Cleveland star Vincent Yarbrough..
Little went on to play college ball at Dayton.
He now lives in Chicago, but his jersey number will live forever at Cleveland.
Said Little of the honor:”Very, very weird. It’s kind of surreal. It’s weird to see it up there. Just a weird day, but I’m loving every second of it. Vincent was my hero growing up, so for my jersey to be next to his is a dream come true.”

Share:

Related Videos

29944393
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Group Hosts Christmas Meal
Read More»
Vols OL Brett Kendrick Will Miss Kentucky Game
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols Ready to Tackle 9-3 Nebraska in Music City Bowl
Read More»
Stolen Car
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
GPS Tracking Helps Officials Arrest Suspect in Car Theft
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    Wow. Like that Lois Vandergriff that stole over 35K from Whitwell school in 2010. She’s still, 6 years later, not had a trial or sentence and not paid a single dime in restitution. She also hasn’t paid back the money she borrowed from friends for legal expenses. Not taking any calls just hiding out with her stolen funds.

More News»
News 12 Now