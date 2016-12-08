Cleveland Retires the Jersey of Former Basketball Star Charles Little

Clevenland, TN-(WDEF) Former Cleveland high school basketball star was honored Thursday night by having his number 15 jersey retired.

Little was a Blue Raider beast.

He holds the school record for most points in a game with 49.

No wonder his 15 jersey was retired in the rafters next to former Cleveland star Vincent Yarbrough..

Little went on to play college ball at Dayton.

He now lives in Chicago, but his jersey number will live forever at Cleveland.

Said Little of the honor:”Very, very weird. It’s kind of surreal. It’s weird to see it up there. Just a weird day, but I’m loving every second of it. Vincent was my hero growing up, so for my jersey to be next to his is a dream come true.”