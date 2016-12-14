Volkswagen begins production of new Atlas in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volkswagen Chattanooga officially marked the beginning of series production for the new Atlas SUV.

The seven passenger vehicle will be produced along with the current Passat.

The company increased production space by 26% to make room for the new line.

“I am very proud of the hard work the Chattanooga team has put in to bring the Atlas to series production,” said Christian Koch, President and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga. “The challenge of integrating a new vehicle line while simultaneously completing a major expansion of our facility was daunting, but our team stepped up to the task and now we have taken another step towards the market introduction of the Atlas,” he said.

Volkswagen is still adding workers to to meet the new production.

Employment has climbed from 2400 this summer to 2800 now.

Volkswagen’s hiring partner Aerotek, will host a Career Fair this Friday, December 16, 2016 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Volkswagen Conference Center, to increase those numbers.

“The Atlas marks a brand new journey for Volkswagen as we enter deeper into the heart of the American market, moving from a small-car brand towards a more family-friendly lineup,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the North America Region, Volkswagen. “We are so proud that this vehicle was not only designed for the American market, but we built it in our factory right here in Tennessee.”