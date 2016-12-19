Stainless steel to replace glass Chattanooga bridge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Tired of paying to replace a pedestrian bridge’s damage-prone panels, Chattanooga officials have opted to give the bridge a stainless steel makeover.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the City Council recently approved a bid of about $88,000 to replace a dozen of the 86 glass deck panels on the Holmberg Bridge with slip-resistant stainless steel grate panels.

Chattanooga’s public works department estimated last year that it has spent between $10,000 and $20,000 each year to replace cracked glass panels since the bridge opened in 2005.

The $1.6 million pedestrian bridge spans Riverfront Parkway to connect Walnut Street to the Bluff View Art District.

It is named in honor of Ruth S. and A. William Holmberg, former leaders of The Chattanooga Times newspaper and supporters of the arts.