Anderson Ave Shooting Leaves One Injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One man is injured, but he’s not facing life threatening injuries after a shooting near Highland Park.

The 1500 hundred block of Anderson Ave is where News 12 has learned that one male party has been shot, now at this point in time we do know that it is not gang related, but we do not know if it was over a disagreement or not.

“We received a call of a person shot on Anderson Avenue, upon arrival on the scene officers found as male party with a gun shot wound.. . non fatal and he was transported to the hospital it appears not to be gang related,” stated Sgt. Tracy May with the Chattanooga Police.

At this time the Chattanooga Police Department is still searching for possible suspects saying they are actively working in the community.

In a tweet from Chief Fred Fletcher, he assures that the area is safe and that there are no ongoing threats to the public.

On scene of shooting on Anderson Ave. No ongoing threats to public. Officers working hard to find suspect. — Fred Fletcher (@ChiefFletcher) December 23, 2016

Officials also tells News 12 that the local residents are working well with police.

The victim’s name however, will not be relased.