Chattanooga Gives One Million Dollars towards New Children’s Hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Christmas is all about giving and with the holiday just being days away, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke announced the city is giving one million dollars towards a new children’s hospital.

That new facility is also honoring the Woodmore bus crash victims.

Mayor and Berke and several members of the city council were there to share the news.

“I’m excited to announce that the city of Chattanooga will contribute one million dollars towards a new children’s hospital in honor of the families who lost loved ones and had children injured in the Woodmore bus crash. November the 20th 2016, the staff here at Children’s Hospital was asked to do something that most of us would consider to be impossible. They were asked to care for around two dozen children at a moment’s notice. As I walked through the facility it was also clear to me the challenges that you had being in a dated facility”, said Mayor Berke.

Mayor Berke said it’s something that has been greatly needed for a long time.

“We’ve talked about it over the course of the last couple of years. The city has been looking at making an investment in ensuring that a new children’s hospital gets built.”

CEO of the Children’s Hospital, Don Mueller, said they need support from the community to make this happen.

“The city has stepped forward and we’re really hoping this will be a catalyst for others to step forward. Without their investment we can’t make this happen.”

The children’s hospital already has a plan in place for getting the new facility constructed.

“Phase one of our campaign is to build an outpatient hospital…with a new lobby, training centers, as well as all the outpatient care we need. Children are not just small adults. They require different things. It’s going to improve the care in our city for a one hundred thousand children.” said Mueller.

In addition to the one million dollars, the city will also work with representatives of the hospital and the Woodmore families to discover the best way to honor each of the children impacted and their families.