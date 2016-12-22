Detrick Mostella Gets Career High 25 Points in Vols Win Over ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Detrick Mostella scored a career-high 25 points off the bench and put Tennessee ahead for good by sinking two free throws with 1:11 remaining Thursday as the Volunteers outlasted East Tennessee State 72-68.

Mostella’s free throws put Tennessee ahead 67-65. The junior guard added a jump shot with 29 seconds left to make it 69-65, the first time since midway through the second half that either team led by more than two points.

The Buccaneers led 65-64 on a Hanner Mosquera-Perea basket with 2:13 left before Tennessee went on an 11-0 run to pull ahead for good.

ETSU (9-3) was hosting Tennessee (7-5) for the first time since 1963 and was attempting to beat a Southeastern Conference team for the second time in just over a week. The Buccaneers had won 67-65 at Mississippi State on Dec. 15 thanks to Mosquera-Perea’s tip-in with 1.4 seconds left.

T.J. Cromer and Desonta Bradford each scored 14 points for ETSU. A.J. Merriweather had 11 points and David Burrell had 10.

Robert Hubbs III scored 11 for Tennessee, which was playing its final game before opening Southeastern Conference competition next week on the road against Texas A&M.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)