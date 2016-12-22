Food City Gives Back this Holiday Season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Food City is helping give back this holiday season.

The grocery store chain raised 750,000 dollars for the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund.

That fund was set up last month to help those who experienced loss in the Gatlinburg wildfires.

Food City officials say the people of the Gatlinburg area have always made them feel like part of the community.

“Our company has been privileged to operate in the Sevier County, Gatlinburg area for more than thirty years and we certainly want to do everything possible to help our friends and neighbors recover from this devastating disaster.”

From December to May, the My People Fund will provide one-thousand dollars each month to families affected.