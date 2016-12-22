Girl with autism stuns with “Hallelujah” performance

Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah” has been covered countless times, but this performance by 10-year-old girl Kayleigh Rogers, who has autism and ADHD, has still managed to stun listeners around the world.

Rogers attends Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, and struggles with some learning delays. Though she was not able to perform at her the local Christmas concert at First Presbyterian Church, Newtownards, after losing her voice, her principal, Colin Millar, had another plan, reports the BBC.

Millar did not want the congregation to miss out on Rogers’ transcendent voice so he played a video of the young girl singing at school, filmed weeks before, instead. The clip left audience members in tears.

“She’d be a very quiet little girl, but when she sings, she just opens up,” Millar told the BBC. He also said, “She gets so much confidence from the singing.”

Rogers was able to find her voice with guidance from her music teacher Lloyd Scates, who encouraged her to perform solos during school shows.

In fact, Rogers’ mother, Tracy, says her daughter would only pursue music professionally if Scates helped.

“He’s like her safety blanket – he’s amazing,” she said.

Watch the video below.