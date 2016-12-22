Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2, Panthers fall to Bruins

Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) waves to the crowd after being presented with a golden stick after his assist, giving him 1,888 goals, second most in NHL history during the third period of play against the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

(AP) — Jaromir Jagr moved into the outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list Thursday night, getting an assist in the Florida Panthers’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Jagr got point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point came with 6:40 left. “I appreciate everything … over my hockey career, and I thank the fans,” Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. “You play the game the right way,” he told Jagr.

The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers. He waved to the crowd, got congratulatory stick-taps from both teams, and the game — his 1,663rd in the NHL — resumed.

Frank Vatrano, Patrice Bergeron and David Backes scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Rask improved to 18-3-1 against Florida, while the Boston is 16-2-1 in its last 19 games with the Panthers.

Vatrano, called up this week from Providence of the AHL, scored in his first game and on his second shot as a Bruin on a wrister from the slot at 2:09 of the second period.

Bergeron followed 3 minutes later with a power-play conversion that beat goalie James Reimer off a perfect feed from Torey Krug, who also assisted on Vatrano’s score. It was Bergoneron’s fifth goal this season.

After being outshot 12-8 in the first period, the Bruins took control at both ends with a 16-5 advantage in the second en route to a two-goal advantage.

Reimer faced 33 Boston shots in the loss.

Backes scored on an empty-netter with 1:23 remaining to close out the scoring.

Notes: Boston C Dominic Moore played in his 800th game. … Krug has 10 assists, with two in seven of his last 14 games.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Carolina on Friday night.

Panthers: Host Detroit on Friday night.