John Wolfe Sues Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- A Bradley County inmate was found unconscious back in April.

That inmate, Billy Joe Rogers, later died at a local hospital.

His family now wants some answers.

Rogers was in custody for failing to appear in court on felony charges.

The charges were over accusations he allowed his dogs to run loose when they attacked a woman in 2015.

Rogers was beaten and found unresponsive by officers.

It has been 9- months and the family says they still don’t know what happened.

“They lost someone that is 39-years-old, that was in jail some how for negligence with dogs. He didn’t intend to hurt anybody. He didn’t rob a bank, he didn’t beat anybody up. He didn’t even steal a candy bar out of the Kroger,” says the attorney representing the family, John Wolfe.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s department released a statement today regarding the case.

It says, “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation regarding the death of Mr. Rodgers. It has always been our protocol to contact the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for any inmate death. This protocol was followed.”