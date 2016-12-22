Nebraska Loses All Big Ten Safety Nate Gerry For Music City Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – First-team All Big Ten safety Nate Gerry will not play for No. 24 Nebraska when the Cornhuskers play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

Coach Mike Riley said Thursday that Gerry and defensive back Boaz Joseph were ineligible for the game.

Riley also said quarterback Tommy Armstrong has “run a little bit,” but Ryker Fyfe is expected to start against the Volunteers.

