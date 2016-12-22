Police: Woman stabbed boyfriend in head, set room on fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Chattanooga woman is charged with stabbing her boyfriend in the head and trying to set his room on fire.

The Times Free Press reports that 25-year-old Lureya Drew faces aggravated arson and aggravated assault charges for the incident Tuesday.

Police say they found Edward Thorton, 34, bleeding from a head wound in his room, which was filled with smoke with a half-burned blanket inside.

Thorton told police Drew stabbed him with an unknown object, tried to burn his room down and fled out a back door. The police report didn’t specify a motive.

Police say they later discovered Drew, who spat and cursed at them and tried to kick out a patrol car’s window.

In August, Drew was charged with setting Thorton’s clothes and bike on fire outside.

