Rockettes join Trump's inauguration day lineup

President-elect Donald Trump has added the Radio City Rockettes to the lineup of entertainers at his inauguration.

The Rockettes sent out a statement, saying, “We are honored that the Rockettes have again been asked to perform in the upcoming inauguration festivities.”

The Rockettes join Jackie Evancho, the former “America’s Got Talent” contestant who is set to sing the national anthem, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

It is unclear at which part of the day the Rockettes will perform.

At Trump’s All American Inaugural Ball, performers include country singer Beau Davidson, ’80s cover band The Reagan Years and others. Buzz Aldrin will also appear.