Saban Trying 'Not to Say Bad Words' Following Question About Receiver Ardarius Stewart Working at Another Position

By:
Submitted:

Alabama went through their final bowl workout in Tuscaloosa today before breaking for the Christmas holiday.
Yesterday a reporter noticed that Tide receiver Ardarius Stewart seemed to be working out with the quarterbacks, so he asked Coach Saban about it.
Maybe he should have asked another question instead.
Said Saban:”He has got a pulled muscle, and he’s limited in practice. So I don’t know of any reason for it. And if we had a reason for it, do you think I would tell you? (laughter) I mean where do you guys come up with this. I’m doing everything I can not to say bad words on the holiday season.”
Alabama plays Washington in the CFB semifinals on December 31st in Atlanta.

