Weather Update: Thursday Morning, December 22, 2016

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –A Few clouds are keeping temperatures fairly pleasant this morning. We are all in the lower 40’s & up. Not a bad start.

More sun later in the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low & mid 50’s. Dry, & slightly above normal.

Friday will see an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures again topping out in the mid 50’s, several degrees above normal.

Showers move in for the start of the holiday on Saturday – Christmas Eve and the first night of Hanukkah. For Christmas day, we should be dry – but still a few clouds around. Temperatures will be in the low 60’s – above average, but lower than 2015’s Christmas Day high of 71°.

Rain showers return by late Monday and into next Tuesday. Briefly drier late Tuesday, then another cold front brings rain. That’s followed by another cool down later in the week.

We still need the rain – much of the area is still under “extreme” drought conditions and the rainfall deficit 16.29″

Cold Weather Tips:

Open exterior-facing cabinet doors to help keep the pipes from freezing. Allow a small continuous stream of water (about the size of a pencil lead) to drip from the sink. Bring in the pets and tender vegetation. Check on the elderly. Be careful with space & wall heaters. If you have to be outside, dress in layers.