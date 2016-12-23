JOE FRUGAL: 5 Deals Worth Your Attention on 12/23

Score a free movie ticket just for giving blood. Right now, Blood Assurance will give you a Fandango movie code when you donate. The offer is valid today and Monday through Friday of next week.

Today is National Fetch it Day, so Petsmart will give you up to 20% off on items ordered online and picked up in store today and tomorrow.

Carabba’s will give you $50 in bonus gift cards today when you stop in store and purchase $50 in gift cards.

JC Penney will be handing out $10 off $10 coupons in store today.

Gift card reseller Card Cash offers an extra 5% off sitewide today with coupon code FOREVERYONE.

