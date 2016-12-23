Plane reportedly hijacked with 118 on board lands in Malta

An Afriqiyah Airways domestic flight in Libya was hijacked Friday morning and forced to land in Malta, with the hijackers reportedly threatening to blow the plane up, according to Maltese media.

The Reuters news agency cited Malta’s media as reporting the Airbus A320 belonging to Libya’s national flag carrier had 118 people on board. Airport officials said the Afriqiyah flight had 118 passengers on board, so it was unclear whether than number included flight crew.

The TV Malta network reported that two hijackers on board the aircraft were threatening to detonate explosives, but newspaper the Times of Malta said there was only one hijacker, possibly in possession of a hand grenade.

The Malta airport authority said only that all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac.

Malta’s prime minister tweeted that he had been informed of the reported hijacking, but there was no immediate confirmation from Maltese or Libyan officials about the unscheduled landing on the Mediterranean island.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

Malta sits just south of Sicily, Italy, due north of the Libyan coast.