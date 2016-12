December 23, 2016, 7:16 AM | Syria’s government is now in full control of Aleppo for the first time in four years. The last of the rebel fighters left the eastern part of the city Thursday. Tens of thousands of residents have fled the city in the past week alone — among them, a little girl whose account of the war on social media drew a huge global following. Holly Williams spoke with Bana Alabed in Turkey.