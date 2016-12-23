Weather Update: Friday Morning, December 23, 2016

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mostly clear skies this morning along with chilly but comfortable temperatures. Most areas start Friday in the upper 30’s.

Passing clouds through Friday afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy late. High temperatures Friday in the upper 50’s.

Overnight tonight heading into Saturday morning, rain showers will move into the area. Scattered light to moderate rain through the day for Christmas Eve.

For Christmas Day, we should be dry – but still a few clouds around. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s, and a few areas likely to hot 70. Well above average, but lower than 2015’s Christmas Day high of 71°.

Rain showers return by late Monday and into next Tuesday. Briefly drier late Tuesday, then another round of showers Wednesday and into Thursday as well.

We still need the rain – much of the area is still under “extreme” drought conditions and the rainfall deficit over 16″.