Kidney donor, recipient plan to climb Kilimanjaro

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Two Birmingham men are planning to climb up the world’s best-known mountains after one donated an organ to the other at UAB Hospital.

Bob Kuykendall donated a kidney to his friend Greg Hasberry about 18 months ago, and both men are now recovered. Hasberry says in a statement released by the hospital that he is back to being active and has even opened a fitness studio.

Now, the two men plus Kuykendall’s son are planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in East Africa in June 2017. The peak has an elevation of more than 19,000 feet, and thousands of people climb it each year.

The men plan to scale the peak for the imagery and as an inspiration to others. They were friends for nearly a decade before the operation.

