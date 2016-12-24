Man pleads guilty to reporting false threat to delay Megabus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to making a false report about a shooting threat to delay the departure of a missed Megabus headed for Texas.

Prosecutors say Kirk Stuart pleaded guilty in federal court in Memphis to a charge of willfully and maliciously conveying false information. Stuart had called police in February 2015 to say a man on the bus was about to do “something for Allah, a Muslim thing for Allah.”

Authorities searched the bus in Little Rock, Arkansas, and found no one meeting the caller’s description. Stuart later admitted to investigators that he had placed the fake emergency call in hopes of delaying the Megabus long enough to make its departure to Dallas.

The Austin, Texas, man faces a sentence of up to five years in prison.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)