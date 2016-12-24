Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall suffers miscarriage

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LONDON — Officials say Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has suffered a miscarriage.

She and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, had been expecting their second child. The pregnancy was announced last month.

A spokeswoman for the couple said Saturday the couple have “lost their baby” and asked for privacy during a difficult time.

Zara Tindall was a champion equestrian using her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name this year.

The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Mia.

The baby had been expected in late spring.

Share:

Related Videos

29944393
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Group Hosts Christmas Meal
Read More»
Vols OL Brett Kendrick Will Miss Kentucky Game
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols Ready to Tackle 9-3 Nebraska in Music City Bowl
Read More»
Stolen Car
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
GPS Tracking Helps Officials Arrest Suspect in Car Theft
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now