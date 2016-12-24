Saturday Sessions: John Batiste performs “Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring”

December 24, 2016, 8:00 AM | Multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste is best known as the band director for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The New Orleans native is out with a new holiday album, “Christmas with John Batiste,” which features original compositions along with unique arrangements of the classics. On “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” Batiste performs his version of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”