Saturday Sessions: Jon Batiste performs “Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring”

| Multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste is best known as the band director for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The New Orleans native is out with a new holiday album, “Christmas with John Batiste,” which features original compositions along with unique arrangements of the classics. On “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” Batiste performs his version of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”

