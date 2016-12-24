School system notifying families of unverified students

DALTON, Ga. (AP) – Dalton Public Schools are trying to crack down on the number of out-of-district students attending its schools.

The Dalton Daily Citizen reports 19 letters were mailed Dec. 16 to parents who had yet to verify their child’s address. Dalton Board of Education member Steve Laird says the project was started because student populations in Whitfield and Murray County schools have been declining while the city school population has increased.

System officials say the December letters are the final attempt at verification.

Ten of the 19 students’ information was verified. The remaining nine have until Jan. 3 to provide proof of residency or face withdrawal from school unless tuition is paid. Out-of-district students must pay tuition of $1,350 a year or attend the school where they’re zoned to attend.

