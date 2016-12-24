State patrol urges driver’s to use caution during holidays

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia state troopers are urging drivers to use caution during the holiday travel period.

Col. Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said state troopers will be patrolling during two 78-hour holiday periods, around Christmas and New Year’s.

The state patrol defines the Christmas holiday travel period as having started at 6 p.m. Friday and running through midnight Monday. The New Year holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and ends on Jan. 2.

McDonough says troopers will be trying to keep the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities during those periods as low as possible. Of particular concern, he said are excessive speed, alcohol impairment and failure to use seat belts.

