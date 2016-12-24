Tampa Bay RB Martin sits in coach’s decision vs. New Orleans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to keep their playoff hopes alive without running back Doug Martin.

The Buccaneers deactivated Martin on Sunday against New Orleans in what team officials called a coach’s decision. Martin had not been on the Buccaneers’ injury report as Tampa Bay (8-6) needed a win along with lots of help to remain alive for a wild-card berth.

The Rams benched left tackle Greg Robinson against San Francisco, making the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft inactive for the second time this season.

NEW YORK JETS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, RB Matt Forte, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, OT Donald Hawkins, WR Jalin Marshall, DT Brandin Bryant, DT Steve McClendon.

Patriots: WR Matt Slater, RB D.J. Foster, CB Justin Coleman, LB Dont’a Hightower, WR Danny Amendola, QB Jacoby Brissett, T LaAdrian Waddle.

ATLANTA AT CAROLINA

Falcons: LB De’Vondre Campbell, TE Austin Hooper, WR Nick Williams, RB Terron Ward, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S, Dashon Goldson, G Wes Schweitzer.

Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly, WR Brenton Bersin, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Jeremy Cash, OT Dan France, DT Kyle Love, Ryan DE Delaire.

MIAMI AT BUFFALO

Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Jordan Lucas, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Thomas Duarte, TE Dominique Jones and WR Leonte Carroo.

Bills: QB Cardale Jones, WR Dez Lewis, LB Lerentee McCray, OT Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian and DT Jerel Worthy

MINNESOTA AT GREEN BAY

Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB Adrian Peterson, FB Zach Line, G Brandon Fusco, G Willie Beavers, DE Stephen Weatherly

Packers: QB Joe Callahan, WR Randall Cobb, CB Josh Hawkins, RB James Starks, T Kyle Murphy, C/G JC Tretter, LB Jayrone Elliott

TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE

Titans: CB Jason McCourty, WR Tre McBride, CB D’Joun Smith, DB Curtis Riley, LB David Bass, G Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro.

Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, WR Arrelious Benn, RB Denard Robinson, TE Neal Sterling, DT Jordan Hill, LB Sean Porter and QB Brandon Allen

SAN DIEGO AT CLEVELAND

Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, CB Craig Mager, TE Asante Cleveland, C Max Tuerk, LT King Dunlap, WR Jeremy Butler, DT Kaleb Eulls.

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, RB Darius Jackson, OL Gabe Ikard, DL Tyrone Holmes, DL Gabe Wright, DL Stephen Paea.

WASHINGTON AT CHICAGO

Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, S Su’a Cravens, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Vinston Painter, C Kory Lichtensteiger, TE Jordan Reed.

Bears: CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, RB Ka’Deem Carey, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, FB Paul Lasike, LB Jonathan Anderson, OL Eric Kush, WR Daniel Braverman.

INDIANAPOLIS AT OAKLAND

Colts: S Duke Williams, CB Charles James II, LB Chris Carter, C Austin Blythe, DE Kristjan Sokoli, T Jeremy Vujnovich, WR Devin Street.

Raiders: QB Connor Cook, CB Antonio Hamilton, S Karl Joseph, OL Austin Howard, OL Denver Kirkland, DT Stacy McGee, DL Branden Jackson.

ARIZONA at SEATTLE

Cardinals: QB Zac Dysert, WR Marquis Bundy, CB Marcus Cooper, DT Olsen Pierre, T D.J. Humphries, DT Ed Stinson, NT Xavier Williams.

Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise, RB J.D. McKissic, S Tyvis Powell, LB Ronald Powell, T Bradley Sowell, TE Nick Vannett, DT John Jenkins.

SAN FRANCISCO at LOS ANGELES

49ers: QB Blaine Gabbert, RB Mike Davis, CB Dontae Johnson, C Marcus Martin, LT Joe Staley, DL Glenn Dorsey, LB Tank Carradine

Rams: WR Michael Thomas, QB Case Keenum, DB Lamarcus Joyner, S Maurice Alexander, OG Cody Wichmann, LT Greg Robinson, DE Matt Longacre

TAMPA BAY at NEW ORLEANS

Buccaneers: RB Doug Martin, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy, DT John Hughes, OT Demar Dotson, OT Gosder Cherilus, DE William Gholston.

Saints: OL Jack Allen, LB Travis Feeney, WR Corey Fuller, WR Jake Lampman, RB Daniel Lasco, RB/RS Marcus Murphy, S Robenson Therezie.

