December 24, 2016, 8:37 AM | Jean-Georges Vongerichten was born in Alsace, France, known for its blend of French and German cuisine. For his 16th birthday, his parents took him to a Michelin-starred restaurant and his choice of career was cemented. He apprenticed with some of France’s famous chefs and began to open restaurants all around the world. Vongerichten joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to share his culinary journey and some signature dishes.