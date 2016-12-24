The Latest: Browns’ Joe Haden has neck injury

San Diego Chargers running back Ronnie Hillman (36) is tackled by Cleveland Browns free safety Ed Reynolds (39) and defensive back Joe Haden in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Latest on week 16 of the NFL season on Saturday (all times local):

___

3:40 p.m.

Browns cornerback Joe Haden has been taken to the locker room with a neck injury in the third quarter.

Haden appeared to get hurt while making a tackle on a running play against the San Diego Chargers. The two-time Pro Bowler is already playing with two groin injuries, which will require surgery once the season ends.

—Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

___

3:25 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers got a brief scare in the third quarter after quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed down on the ground for a couple minutes after a sack. Trainers attended to Rodgers, who then got up and walked back to the bench on his own power. He flexed his neck on the sideline, but got the clear to return on the next series.

The Vikings’ defense has turned up the pressure on Rodgers in the second half. But it might be too late for Minnesota following Rodgers’ quick start. He is 23 of 32 for 292 yards and three touchdowns going into the fourth quarter. The Packers lead 31-13.

—Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay.

___

3:20 p.m.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left the game on a cart late in the third quarter, wearing an air cast on his right ankle. Mariota scrambled on a first-down throw and was sacked by rookie Sheldon Day. Mariota stayed on the ground and signaled to the sideline. He pounded the ground several times as trainers rushed to his side.

They positioned the air cast and lifted Mariota onto a cart. Teammates and even some Jaguars patted Mariota on the shoulders before he exited.

Matt Cassel replaced him.

— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.

___

3:15 p.m.

Tom Brady is on the bench for the Patriots, taking a well-earned rest.

The New England quarterback threw for three touchdowns in the first three quarters, and the Patriots had a 34-0 lead over the New York Jets when Jimmy Garoppolo came on to relieve him. Brady was 17 of 27 for 214 yards.

Garoppolo led New England to wins in the first two games of the season while Brady was serving his Deflategate suspension. Garoppolo was injured in Week 2 and replaced by Jacoby Brissett.

Garoppolo also played mop-up duty in a pair of midseason games.

—Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

___

3:05 p.m.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan threw first half TD passes to tight ends Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea, who was signed from the practice squad earlier in the week.

In so doing, Ryan set an NFL single-season record by throwing a TD passes to 13 different receivers.

The others include Taylor Gabriel (6 TD catches) Julio Jones (5), Muhammad Sanu (3),Jacob Tamme (3),Austin Hooper (3), Justin Hardy (3)., Devonta Freeman (2), Tevin Coleman (2), Aldrick Robinson (2), Levin Toilolo (2) and Patrick DiMarco (1).

—Steve Reed reporting in Charlotte, North Carolina

___

2:27: p.m.

Minnesota’s Adam Thielen and Green Bay’s Jordy Nelson are having big days at Lambeau Field, where the Packers have a 28-13 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Thielen has already reached a career-high 142 yards on six catches, including a 71-yard touchdown pass. Green Bay’s secondary is getting torched again following a porous fourth quarter last week against the Chicago Bears.

But the offense is clicking. Nelson has seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers have also capitalized on two Vikings turnovers with 14 points, including a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers set up by linebacker Clay Matthews’ strip sack with 54 seconds left in the second quarter.

— Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay

___

2:25 p.m.

The New England Patriots don’t seem to be having any trouble filling in for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Matt Lengel caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the New York Jets. It was the first touchdown and first catch of the 25-year-old tight end’s career.

Lengel was an undrafted free agent who spent last season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The Patriots signed him last month when Gronkowski was injured. Gronkowski returned to play in two more games before having season-ending back surgery.

With the All-Pro tight end out, the Patriots have relied mostly on Martellus Bennet, who had 50 catches and five touchdowns heading into Saturday’s game.

— Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts

___

2:20 p.m.

Nobody could have seen this coming.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) played their best half of the season Saturday, taking a 19-7 lead into the locker room against Tennessee (8-6).

Maybe they’re rallying around interim coach Doug Marrone or maybe they’re playing for fired coach Gus Bradley. Either way, it says a lot about a team that dropped a bunch of close games during its nine-game losing streak.

Blake Bortles has been the key. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 217 yards, with a touchdown and no turnovers. It’s the first time in his three-year career that Bortles has thrown for 200 or more yards in an opening half.

The Titans put together one touchdown drive, with Marcus Mariota finding Rishard Matthews for a 3-yard score, but have been otherwise quiet.

— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville

___

2:01 p.m.

Chants of “Jordy! Jordy” can be heard at Lambeau Field.

Fans started chanting when Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson caught his second touchdown of the afternoon from Aaron Rodgers, a 2-yarder to give the Green Bay Packers a 15-point lead over the Minnesota Vikings with 8:11 to go in the second quarter.

Nelson has five catches for 119 yards already, while Rodgers is 14 of 16 for 198 yards and three scores. The quarterback is looking more mobile after being limited the past couple weeks with a right calf injury.

The latest Packers score came off as Kenny Clark recovered a bad snap by center Nick Easton at the Vikings 42. But problems continue for the Green Bay secondary after the Vikings responded with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Sam Bradford to Adam Thielen to get Minnesota back within 21-13 less than a minute later.

— Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

___

1:45 p.m.

Merry Christmas to all the little kiddies in New England.

Oh, and don’t freeze your (cookies) off.

An embarrassing live mic incident at the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Saturday broadcast a naughty word to the rain-soaked Christmas Eve crowd at Gillette Stadium.

Referee Gene Steratore forgot to turn his microphone off when he told a colleague, “Get a towel.” The next words over the loudspeaker were, “Did you put any of that warm skin s… on your hands?”

After one more remark, Steratore’s microphone went silent.

— Jimmy Golen in Foxborough, Massachusetts

___

1:45 p.m.

The Jets say quarterback Bryce Petty has an injured left shoulder. His return questionable. He has been replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Petty made his fourth NFL start Saturday against the Patriots after his status was uncertain earlier in the week after suffering a bruised chest against Miami.

The Jets quarterback was forced out of that game after being sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh while completing a pass in the fourth quarter. X-rays and a CT scan were negative, and the second-year quarterback practiced fully during the week.

— Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts

___

1:25 p.m.

It hasn’t taken Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi very long to pick up where he left off in October against the Buffalo Bills.

Ajayi already has 43 yards rushing on seven carries after opening the scoring on a 2-yard run with 6:24 left in the first quarter.

The second-year player had a career-best 214 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 28-23 win over Buffalo at Miami on Oct. 23. It was part of a three-game stretch in which Ajayi totaled 529 yards rushing and scored four times.

His production had tailed off over the past six games, in which he’s combined for 361 yards rushing and a touchdown.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York

___

1:20 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson have managed to top Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman.

Rodgers and Nelson connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 7:13 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead over Minnesota. It was the 58th touchdown for the duo, breaking the tie for the Green Bay mark previously held by Favre and Freeman.

The Packers quarterback threw about a short pass up the seam to Nelson, who found a soft spot in the zone and then made safety Andrew Sendejo miss on a tackle before lunging forward to get the ball into the end zone for the score.

— Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

___

1:15 p.m.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has topped himself with a new franchise record.

Ryan has thrown his 33rd touchdown pass of the season and topped his record on the game’s first series against Carolina when he connected on a 26-yard strike to tight end Josh Perkins to give the Falcons an early 7-0 lead. Ryan previously set the Falcons’ record in 2012 with 32 touchdown passes.

— Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

___

12:55 p.m.

If things break right Saturday, the Dolphins, Texans, Falcons, Lions and Buccaneers call can clinch playoff berths.

The Giants can even do so without playing and despite having lost on Thursday at Philadelphia.

Also at stake is home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, which New England gets by beating the Jets.

And with a loss at home to San Diego, the Browns would become only the second NFL team with an 0-15 record. Detroit went 0-16 in 2008.

___

12:30 p.m.

The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Su’a Cravens for their key matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Reed is out with a sprained left shoulder, and Cravens is inactive due to an upper arm injury. Reed is one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league with 61 receptions for 646 yards and five touchdowns, and Cravens has 34 tackles and a sack this year.

___

12:05 p.m.

The New York Jets say that Todd Bowles will coach from the sideline Saturday against the Patriots, a day after going to the hospital with a medical scare.

Bowles rejoined the team in New England on Saturday morning after not traveling on the team plane Friday.

The 53-year-old coach fell ill Friday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in New Jersey with what the team said was an “undisclosed illness.”

Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets, who have struggled to a 4-10 record. Although it appears he will return next season, Bowles has faced increasing criticism in recent weeks, with some fans and commentators calling for his job.

This was the second health-related incident Bowles has had since joining the Jets. In February, he had a benign mass removed from his throat that was initially discovered during the season.

— Kyle Hightower reporting in Foxborough

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL