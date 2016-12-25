Hospital Offers Christmas Lunch to Patients and Families

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The holidays are a time for families to come together, even if some relatives are in the hospital.

That’s why Erlanger held a free lunch Sunday afternoon, so families wouldn’t be apart on Christmas.

Some members of the B’nai Zion and Mizpah Congregations served food – from turkey to dessert – to the patients, their family members, and hospital staff.

Volunteers hope this events brings families some Christmas cheer during a difficult time.

“This is a way to celebrate and understand that this community in Chattanooga cares about one another, and that we’re here to provide them with food and a little comfort in the time of need,” said Kevin Spiegel, President/CEO of Erlanger Health System.

This is the third year Erlanger has been putting on this event.