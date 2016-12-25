Broncos’ Kayvon Webster taken off field on cart after hit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster was taken from the field on a cart after getting hurt while covering a touchback in the second quarter Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Webster was running downfield when he was hit high by Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith, snapping his head back. He lay motionless on the turf for several minutes as both teams were ordered to their sidelines and a stretcher was taken onto the field.

Webster was eventually helped to his feet and climbed into the front seat of the cart.

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe had also left the game with a neck injury, while Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley left with an ankle injury. Both were questionable to return.

