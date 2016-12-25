Candle likely cause of fire on East 10th Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 900 block of East 10th Street after a call of a potential structure fire around 1:30pm Sunday.

According to Chattanooga Fire, firefighters saw nothing from the street, but found a sofa on fire upstairs in the house.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished.

Chattanooga Fire says a female was in the house and suffered first degree burns and smoke inhalation.

According to fire officials, she was treated by firefighters and then taken to a local hospital.

After checking the rest of the residence including the attic, Chattanooga Fire says the fire was contained to a sofa and a rug.

Captain McElvain investigated and said that the most likely cause of the fire was a candle.