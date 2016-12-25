December 25 marks Christmas Day around the world, and from Australia to South Africa people gathered to celebrate the holiday.
In this photo, a tourist sits on an inflatable seat while wearing a Christmas hat and celebrating Christmas Day at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in Australia, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray
Tourists take a selfie as they wear Christmas hats and celebrate Christmas Day at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in Australia, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray
German tourists Mimi Wiebeling (L) and Pauline Lapetite carry surfboards as they walk into the surf wearing Christmas hats at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Christmas Day in Australia, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray
Swimmers prepare to start the annual Christmas day race in the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London, Britain, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tim Sutton poses for a photograph as he jumps into the pool for a Christmas Day swim at Brockwell Lido on December 25, 2016 in London, England.
Credit: Carl Court, Getty Images
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
Natalie Cane and her son Joshua sit with volunteer John Sullivan dressed as Santa during a Christmas Dinner event for older people at Hammersmith and Fulham Town Hall in London, Britain December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L), Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
Credit: Chris Jackson, Getty Images
A man wearing a Santa hat enjoys a Christmas Day swim at Brockwell Lido on December 25, 2016 in London, England.
Credit: Carl Court, Getty Images
Christians attend a Christmas mass at the Saint Elias Catholic cathedral in Aleppo’s Old City, which was heavily damaged during the five-year war in Syria, on December 25, 2016.
Credit: GEORGE OURFALIAN/AFP/Getty Images
Christian clerics lead a mass at the Saint Elias Cathedral in Aleppo’s Old City on December 25, 2016.
Credit: GEORGE OURFALIAN/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors wait to get inside the cave, where Virgin Mary is believed to have given birth to Jesus, on Christmas inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa prays in the Grotto during a Christmas midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Musa Al Shaer/Pool
A visitor enters the Church of the Nativity on Christmas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Credit: REUTERS
A Filipino domestic helper is helped by her friends to dress up as a Christmas tree made with recycled materials and leaves as they hold a costume contest to celebrate the festival season in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Credit: Kin Cheung, AP
Christians wearing Santa costumes celebrate Christmas in a slum area by handing out sweets on December 25, 2016 in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Credit: Tom Van Cakenberghe, Getty Images
Pope Francis arrives to leads “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
In this photo taken Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, Anthero Afeku, a Catholic priest , center, performs a communion mass to celebrate Christmas at Philippe Amore Catholic Church in Goa, Mali.
Just four years ago strict Islamic law was in force in this town, but Christians have returned to rebuild their congregation that fled the jihadist occupation.
Credit: Baba Ahmed, AP
People dressed as Stormtroopers from Star Wars Rogue One walk in Times Square on Christmas Day in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Santa Claus is perched upon the sand as women in elf hats read on Waikiki Beach on Christmas Day in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An ornament of Santa Claus in a hula skirt and playing a ukulele sits atop a Christmas tree on Waikiki Beach on Christmas Day in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children play hula-hoop after gifts were distributed by a charity on Christmas morning to residents in the Joe Slovo squatter settlement near Johannesburg, Sunday Dec. 25, 2016.
Credit: Denis Farrell, AP
A man dressed as Santa working for a charity distributes gifts to children on Christmas morning to residents in the Joe Slovo squatter settlement near Johannesburg, Sunday Dec. 25, 2016.
The gifts are donated by the “Children of Fire” charity which primarily aims to assists burn victims from across Africa.
Credit: Denis Farrell, AP
Children wearing Santa Claus caps pray inside a church during Christmas celebrations in Aizawl, capital of northeastern state of Mizoram, India, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian Christians light candles on Christmas Day outside a church in Siliguri on December 25, 2016.
Although Indian Christians make up a mere two percent of the country’s billion plus population, Christmas has become a popular festival in the Indian calendar.
Credit: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images
People take selfies and celebrate Christmas outside the Taipei 101 building on December 25, 2016 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Credit: Billy H.C. Kwok, Getty Images
An elderly villager reads the Bible ahead of a Christmas eve mass at a Catholic church on the outskirts of Taiyuan, North China’s Shanxi province, December 24, 2016. Picture taken on December 24, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl rides on a makeshift merry go round on Christmas Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A woman attends a mass on Christmas Day at the St. John Cathedral Church in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Pakistani Christians pass through a security gate before a Christmas service at a church in Lahore on December 25, 2016.
Credit: ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images
Sri Lankans walk past a Christmas tree displayed in Colombo on December 25, 2016.
Sri Lanka surpassed the world record for the tallest artificial Christmas tree despite building delays forcing organisers to prune the structure by almost half, an official said.
Cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga initiated plans to build the record-breaking tree in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo, but ran into opposition from the Catholic church which said the money would be better spent on charity.
Read more here.
Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images
Tourists wearing Santa hats take a selfie as geysers discharge water at Geysir, in Iceland December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – DECEMBER 25: Crowds of people celebrate Christmas at the Christmasland in New Taipei City on December 25, 2016 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Credit: Billy H.C. Kwok, Getty Images
U.S. soldiers enjoy a Christmas dinner at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi odontology student dressed in a Santa Claus outfit poses for a picture with a baby in the Iraqi holy Shiite city of Najaf on December 25, 2016.
Credit: HAIDAR HAMDANI/AFP/Getty Images
Iraqi Christians pray during a mass on Christmas at an Orthodox church in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi Christians attend a mass on Christmas at St. Joseph Chaldean church in Baghdad, Iraq December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi odontology student dressed in a Santa Claus outfit distribute gifts to impoverished children outside their shanty home in the Iraqi holy Shiite city of Najaf on December 25, 2016.
Credit: HAIDAR HAMDANI/AFP/Getty Images
Christians take a selfie during a mass on Christmas at Mar George Chaldean Church in Baghdad, Iraq December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi children hold gifts outside their family’s shanty home in the Iraqi holy Shiite city of Najaf as an Iraqi odontology student dressed in a Santa Claus outfit distributes gifts to impoverished children on December 25, 2016.
Credit: HAIDAR HAMDANI/AFP/Getty Images
Iraqi Christians attend a mass on Christmas at an Orthodox church in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Christians pray during a mass on Christmas at Mar George Chaldean Church in Baghdad, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A young boy dressed in a Santa outfit waits for the start of Christmas Day mass at Mar Hanna church in Qaraqosh on December 25, 2016 in Mosul, Iraq.
The predominantly Christian towns of Bartella and Qaraqosh on the outskirts of Mosul were recently liberated from ISIS as part of the Mosul offensive. The towns were heavily damaged and churches burned and defaced while under ISIs control.
Christian communities around Mosul are celebrating Christmas Day as the Mosul offensive continues.
Credit: Chris McGrath, Getty Images
A British air force personnel, dressed as Santa Claus waves his hand during a soccer match between British and German soldiers in Christmas day in Resolute Support HQ, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Credit: Massoud Hossaini, AP
British soldiers watch their colleagues’ team soccer match with German soldiers on Christmas day at Operation Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Credit: Massoud Hossaini, AP
German and British troops participate in a football match to commemorate the Christmas Truce of 1914 at the ISAF Headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan. December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Women dressed as Santa Claus prepare to jump into the Mediterranean sea as they take part in the Copa Nadal in the Spanish port of Barcelona, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
The Copa Nadal (Christmas Cup) is a traditional swimming competition that takes place in Barcelona every December 25th, where participants swim 200 meters in the open sea in the port of Barcelona.
Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
An athlete dressed as a clown jumps into the Mediterranean sea as he takes part in the Copa Nadal in the Spanish port of Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
A worker plows the grass in front of decorations on Christmas day in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
There are a lack of Christmas decorations in Cairo due to the devaluation of the Egyptian pound which affected inflation.
Credit: Nariman El-Mofty, AP
Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual Christmas race on the streets of Skopje, Macedonia, December 25, 2016.
Credit: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski