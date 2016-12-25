Christmas worship celebrations in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Christmas was extra special for Christians today, since they could celebrate during their regular church services.

Residents here at Christ United Methodist Church in Chattanooga combined four of their worship services into one this morning, to commemorate Christ’s birth.

They sang Christmas classics like Joy to the World, and recited the Lord’s Prayer.

They say it’s important not to get away from the true meaning of the season.

“We enjoy so much our families. We enjoy the beauty of the season – the candles, the trees – just to be reminded that it really is about Christ coming into the world. It’s a special moment to have that on a Sunday,” says Pastor Mark Flynn, Christ United Methodist Church.

Church members also had birthday cake after the service, to celebrate Jesus’ birthday.