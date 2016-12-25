Debbie Reynolds gives update on Carrie Fisher’s condition

(CBS News) — Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds took to Twitter Christmas Day to give an update on her daughter’s condition after Fisher suffered a medical emergency on a flight Friday.

Reynolds tweeted that Fisher was “in stable condition.”

“If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes,” she said.

Fisher, 60, experienced the medical emergency during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles.

On audio released from the flight, the pilot of the plane can be heard telling air traffic control, “We have an unresponsive passenger.”

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Todd Fisher, the actress’ brother, said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

“We have to wait and be patient,” he said. “We have so little information ourselves.”

A large gathering of media personnel was camped outside Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles hospital, where TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported she had been taken.

Fisher is considered by many to be a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977’s “Star Wars,” Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Most recently, Fisher has been promoting her latest book, “The Princess Diarist,” in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of “Star Wars.”

The actress is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Tributes and well-wishes poured in for Fisher over the weekend.

“Princess Leia can survive anything!” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Hold on, Carrie Fisher. We’re taking you into 2017 with us,” wrote another.

Her “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill quipped, “as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse…” and said he was “sending all our love.”

Fans on Twitter fervently hoped she would pull through. One wrote: “Carrie Fisher survived alcoholism, addiction, depression, bipolar disorder & 60 years in Hollywood. If anyone can survive 2016, it’s her.”

Another put it bluntly: “DON’T YOU … DARE TOUCH CARRIE FISHER, 2016.”

The actress’ former co-star Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in “Star Wars,” said he was “sending prayers,” and called her “everyone’s favorite princess right now.”

On this Christmas Eve join me in sending prayers & light to our Princess.

And Ford, who played Han Solo opposite Fisher, in a statement said: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

