Reports: Russian military plane missing over Black Sea

MOSCOW — A Russian Tu-154 aircraft with 91 people aboard disappeared Sunday over the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Sochi on its way to a Russian base in Syria, the Defense ministry said.

The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.

The ministry said in a statement the plane was carrying 83 passengers and eight crew when it dropped off radar early Sunday. It said emergency services are searching for the plane.

The Tu-154 is a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner.

Local media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the missing plane.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.