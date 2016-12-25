Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwolves 112-100

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Oklahoma City won 112-100. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

(AP) — Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 15 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 10 assists in the second half to help Oklahoma City take control, although he fell short of becoming the first Thunder player to score at least 40 points in four straight games.

Steven Adams scored 22 points and Enes Kanter added 20 points for the Thunder, who shot 51.2 percent while winning their third straight.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points and Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota had won three of five, including wins at Chicago and Atlanta.

Semaj Christon’s 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave the Thunder a 57-53 lead.

Westbrook had 17 points at halftime, then made 4 for 6 shots and dished out five assists in the third quarter. Adams added 12 points in the third to help Oklahoma City take an 86-75 edge into the fourth.

Westbrook’s driving layup and free throw pushed the Thunder’s advantage to 99-86 midway through the fourth, and his lob to Adams for a one-handed dunk pushed Oklahoma City’s lead to 16.

TIP INS

Timberwolves: Shot 55 percent in the first quarter to take a 27-23 lead. … Zach LaVine, who scored 40 points and hit seven 3-pointers Saturday against Sacramento, finished with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 5 on 3-point tries. … Minnesota was outrebounded 42-36.

Thunder: Guard Victor Oladipo missed his seventh straight game with a right wrist sprain. … Rookie F Domantas Sabonis, who had a season-high 20 points Friday at Boston, finished with three points. … Westbrook was called for a technical foul with 1:34 left in the first half.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Thunder: Play at Miami on Tuesday night.

