Moscow says terrorism likely not behind military plane crash

SOCHI, Russia — A pilot error or a technical fault – not terrorism – is the likely cause of the Russian military plane crash into the Black Sea, Russia’s transport minister said Monday as the nation observed a day of mourning for the victims.

All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military’s Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi. The passengers included dozens of singers in Russia’s world-famous military choir, nine Russian journalists and a Russian doctor known for her charity work in war zones.

More than 3,000 rescue workers on 32 ships – including over 100 divers flown in from across Russia – have been searching the crash site at sea and along the shore, the Defense Ministry said. Helicopters, drones and submersibles were being used to help spot bodies and debris. Powerful spotlights enabled the operation to go on all through the night.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said in televised remarks Monday that terrorism was not among the main theories, and that authorities were looking into a possible technical fault or a pilot error.

Still, several aviation experts noted factors that could suggest a terror attack, such as the crew’s failure to report any malfunction and the fact that plane debris was scattered over a wide area.

“Possible malfunctions … certainly wouldn’t have prevented the crew from reporting them,” Vitaly Andreyev, a former senior Russian air traffic controller, told RIA Novosti.

Emergency crews on Sunday found fragments of the plane about a mile from shore but a deputy defense minister told Russian news agencies that experts estimated the Tu-154 crash site at 3.7 miles from the shoreline.

By Monday morning, rescue teams had recovered 11 bodies and fragments of bodies. Those were flown to Moscow, where the remains will be identified.

Flags were flown at half-mast and half-staff Monday, mourners placed flowers at the airport in Sochi and in front of the Moscow headquarters of the Russian Army’s Alexandrov song and dance troupe, the Reuters news agency reports.

The plane, which originated from Moscow’s military airport of Chkalovsky and stopped in Sochi for refueling, was taking the Defense Ministry’s choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble, to perform at a New Year’s concert at the Russian air base in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia.

Despite the Syrian connection, Sokolov said the government said it sees no need to heighten security measures at Russian airports.

The Tu-154 is a Soviet-built three-engine airliner designed in the late 1960s. More than 1,000 have been built, and they have been used extensively in Russia and worldwide. The plane that crashed Sunday was built in 1983, and underwent factory check-ups and maintenance in 2014, the Defense Ministry said.

The Black Sea search area — which covers over about 4 square miles — is plagued by underwater currents that can carry debris and body fragments into the open sea. Sokolov said the plane’s flight recorders didn’t have radio beacons, so locating them on the seabed was going to be challenging.

Russia asked the authorities of Georgia’s breakaway republic of Abkhazia, which borders Russia just 4.3 miles east of the Sochi airport, to help monitor the Black Sea area for possible plane fragments or bodies.

Russian planes have been hit before by terror attacks, including one just last year.

In October 2015, a plane carrying mostly Russian tourists back from vacation in Egypt was brought down by a bomb over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people aboard. Officials said the explosive was planted in the plane’s luggage compartment. The local affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.