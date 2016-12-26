Weather Update: Monday Morning, December 26, 2016

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Several rain chances, a major cool – down, and a brand new year, all in the next 7 days!

Clouds on the increase through the morning and temperatures remain mild. Monday morning lows only in the upper 50’s & low 60’s.

Monday afternoon, cloudy skies remain throughout much of the day and a few rain showers possible during the afternoon, but most areas stay dry. Monday afternoon highs expected in the mid 60’s, upper 60’s in a few neighborhoods.

Monday night and into early Tuesday, a line of showers will bring more widespread rain to the area, but rainfall totals should remain low.

Briefly clearing out late Tuesday with temperatures  climbing into the low to mid 60’s. Then another round of showers Wednesday and into early Thursday morning as well.

Clearing skies but colder temperatures arrive Thursday afternoon – expecting below average temperatures by Friday.

We still need the rain – much of the area is still under “extreme” drought conditions and the rainfall deficit over 16.50″.

 

