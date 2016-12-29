Whitfield sworn in as Walker County commissioner

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — For the first time in 16 years, a new sole commissioner takes over Walker County.

Shannon Whitfield defeated longtime commissioner Bebe Heiskell and another candidate in the November election.

Whitfield’s supporters gathered at the Walker county courthouse in Lafayette as he was sworn-in.

Whitfield ran on a platform of making Walker County government more responsive to the public and changing the sole-commissioner form of government to a board of commissioners with a full-time chair and four part-time commissioners.

Whitfield says, “That way all your leadership is elected, you don’t actually hire a county manager. The chairman, CEO of the board is elected by the people at large. So therefore, if you have a problem with the chairman, you can vote him out.”

The process takes four-years to change and starts with a vote from the Georgia legislature.

Whitfield officially takes office Sunday.