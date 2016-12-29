Whitfield sworn in as Walker County commissioner

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — For the first time in 16 years, a new sole commissioner takes over Walker County.

Shannon Whitfield defeated longtime commissioner Bebe Heiskell and another candidate in the November election.

Whitfield’s supporters gathered at the Walker county courthouse in Lafayette as he was sworn-in.

Whitfield ran on a platform of making Walker County government more responsive to the public and changing the sole-commissioner form of government to a board of commissioners with a full-time chair and four part-time commissioners.

Whitfield says, “That way all your leadership is elected, you don’t actually hire a county manager. The chairman, CEO of the board is elected by the people at large. So therefore, if you have a problem with the chairman, you can vote him out.”

The process takes four-years to change and starts with a vote from the Georgia legislature.

Whitfield officially takes office Sunday.

Share:

Related Videos

coive2
1 week ago
1 Comments for this article
Popular Tourist Site shows interest in Mountain Cove Farms
Read More»
Walker County
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Teen Shoots At Walker County Deputies
Read More»
Walker County
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Shannon Whitfield Unseats Long Time winner Bebe Heiskell in Walker. Co Race
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    Bye bye Bebe!!!! Good riddance.

More News»
News 12 Now