New Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director appointed in Walker County

Walker County, Georgia (WDEF) — Walker County is starting 2017 with a new fire chief and emergency management director appointed by Commissioner Shannon Whitfield.

Blake Hodge will be taking over the positions starting Monday morning.

He replaces David Ashburn.

Hodge has been a firefighter for 24 years.

He most recently served as the fire chief and EMA director of the Garden City Fire Department in the Savannah, Georgia area.

Commissioner Whitfield says Hodge will work to expand fire protection services in northern Walker County.

  1. Hiho Remy

    Glad that Bebe didn’t appoint these positions also on her way out.

