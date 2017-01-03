UPDATE: CPD investigating Monday afternoon shooting

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department investigated a Monday afternoon shooting after a person arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Chattanooga Police, investigators determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Judson Lane.

CPD identified the victim as 27 year old Dezmon Walker who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim cooperated with officers initially, but changed his story of several times while explaining the incident.

After being released from the hospital, Chattanooga Police say he was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and charged with Filing a False Police Report.

Chattanooga Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Police respond to a person shot near East 3rd Street Monday afternoon.

Details are very limited at this time.

There was a heavy police presence around Erlanger’s emergency room.

News 12 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.