Dalton Holds on To Edge Rival NW Whitfield 64-62

Tunnel Hill, GA-(WDEF) Tunnel Hill became Tunnel Thrill as Dalton held on to beat rival Northwest Whitfield 64-62 on Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill.

The Catamounts led by four at halftime, and they threatened to blow out the Bruins in the fourth quarter. Nick Hurt hit a three to put the Catamounts up

60-44 with 5:18 to play.

Then Luke Shiflett led the Bruins comeback. Dalton couldn’t stop his drives to the basket.

With roughly 2:30 to play Shiflett scored on a lay-up, and then he got a steal and another quick lay-up to pull Northwest within 61-60.

The Bruins eventually tied the score at 62.

Paxton Pardee was driving to give Northwest Whitfield the lead but he missed a shot in the lane.

Dalton got the rebound and fired an outlet pass to Nasir Porter-Love who hit the fast break lay-up to make it 64-62.

With the score still 64-62, Northwest Whitfield had one last chance for the victory.

They inbounded the ball with 1.8 seconds left.

Kyle McCutcheon lobbed it underneath to Shiflett, but he was defended well by Porter-Love, and Shiflett’s alley-oop shot failed to draw iron, so Dalton escaped Tunnel Hill with the 64-62 victory.