Experts Warn Parents to Anchor Furniture After YouTube Video goes Viral

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – Two-year-old Brock and Brody Shoff were playing at their home in Utah Friday morning, when a dresser suddenly fell on Brock. Luckily, his twin brother was there to save his life that day, and after seeing it, their parents decided to upload the video to YouTube, as a warning to other parents.

Unfortunately, childhood furniture accidents are much too common. In fact, according to the U.S. Consumer product safety commission, one child dies every two weeks from a falling appliance, and roughly three children are injured every hour.

Tim Allen, owner of Children’s Fair in Chattanooga, says most newly made furniture are usually sold with anti-tip devices, and with children in the house, any existing furniture should be anchored down with restraints, which are easy to find and inexpensive.

“Dressers, book cases, you know, a lot of people with the flat screens and plasma TVs gotta worry about those falling over, just if the dresser tends to tip,” said Allen.

In a recent settlement, Ikea has agreed to pay $50 million to the families of three toddlers who were killed when dressers tipped over on them. All three boys were two-years-old when they died, and Ikea has now agreed to only sell chests and dressers in America that meet the national voluntary safety standard.

For a list of helpful tips on how to prevent fall-over accidents, click here.