Eastside Utility District Deals with Water Main Leak

Chattanooga (WDEF) For the second time in recent weeks, some residents in the Eastside Utility District deal with loss of water.

The company says workers found a leak in a water main and they’ve been working through the night making repairs.

The outage affects residents in Ooltewah, Apison, and East Brainerd.

When water is restored, Eastside says do not start trying to clear out any dirty water until they have time to start flushing their water lines

Eastside says they will post updates on their website.

 

