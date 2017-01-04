Eastside water main repaired, but system still not up to pressure yet

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Eastside Utility District reports that their latest waterline leak is sealed.

Crews worked overnight and finished the repair around 3AM.

But while the line is sealed, it may take another day for the entire system to return to normal.

The utility is still asking customers to conserve water until further notice.

But you may start flushing your personal water lines now.

Eastside suffered another system disruption on December 12th when a pipe leaked.

The utility provides water to 66,000 customers in Hamilton County and almost 2,000 in rural Bradley County.