Rodney Burns still pushing to have D.A. dropped from perjury case on Ooltewah rape

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gatlinburg detective Rodney Burns was back in a Hamilton County Court Wednesday morning.

He faces two perjury counts for his testimony in an earlier Ooltewah Rape case hearing.

His defense is asking an appeals court to rule on their motion to disqualify District Attorney General Neal Pinkston from prosecuting Burns.

Pinkston made the original accusation that Burns committed perjury on the stand.

Judge Greenholtz granted the appeal of his ruling, but pushed to get the case moving again, saying “the case is getting kind of old already.”

He set a motions hearing on March 22nd, since more motions are expected.

And then a trial date in June.

The Burns case is the last piece of the Ooltewah basketball story that has not gone to trial.